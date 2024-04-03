RELIGION: Faint, flee or forward

One of my first 'real' jobs was working for a company that did bus conversions. We'd take old Greyhound buses and turn them into homes that people would use to travel the country. Most people have a first job as a paperboy, doing odd jobs or mowing lawns. But I've always been one to do things in an unconventional way. I decided to take a leap of faith and take a job doing something that was completely unfamiliar to me. I am not a mechanical person. I don't 'work' on things, so taking this job was way out of my wheelhouse.

When I took the job, I was under the impression I was going to be 'learning some real life skills,' or 'learning to work with my hands.' What I didn't understand was that I was actually hired to do grunt work. I was hired to do the jobs that nobody else wanted to do.

One afternoon, I was tasked with pulling scrap metal out of our trash pile -- (yeah, one can really learn humility digging through scrap piles in 100 degree July afternoons in Illinois.) I literally felt like I was on the set of a post-apocalyptic, dystopian movie. I do believe Mel Gibson drove by dressed as Mad Max at one particular point, but maybe that was the dehydration setting in.

I pulled a piece of metal from the pile and saw something moving in my periphery. Was it a snake? A spider? Whatever it was, I got spooked and didn't want to stick around to find out. I ran out of that scrap pile like an Olympian track athlete, down the long drive that led away from the scrap pile and didn't look back. My boss saw me running, dropped what he was doing and took some time to take in the scene. I heard him call out my name.

"Jeremy -- what you runnin' from? Pump yer breaks," he said with a wry chuckle in his voice. I stopped.

I looked over to see him laughing as he slapped his foreman on the belly and pointed back at the scrap pile -- and they both let out a good belly laugh.

"Turn around, son," he said with an air fatherly wisdom, "and see what yer runnin' from."

I wheeled around and saw a little gray baby possum wobbling its way out of the scrap pile slowly and harmlessly. I have to admit, even now in my mind's eye, it was pretty cute: this little, fuzzy, ball of fur with a little pink nose meandering its way through the grass -- ferocious, right?

On the morning of Jesus' resurrection, as the women approached the empty tomb they were met by an angel that said, "Don't be afraid!" (Matthew 28:5) The logical option and choice when something supernatural like that would happen would be exactly that: fear and maybe even running away. There was a mission to accomplish, so the angel spoke to their fear and told them to "not fear."

The Greek word for fear is phobeisthe. This word not only means fear, but also flee -- "don't fear and flee" (like me from the baby possum). The angel said to them -- don't flee, don't fear -- stay right where you are.

As we now walk away from Easter, let's not walk away from the empty tomb. Let's not be so quick to move on to the 'next thing.' Let's linger at the empty tomb for a while, let's take in the majesty of the truth that Jesus is alive. The time will also come for us to leave the tomb the same way the women and disciples were commanded to do. But for now, let's simply let go of our fears, let's linger at the tomb, but be ready to run from the tomb to proclaim the glorious message of the Good News: Jesus Christ has risen from the dead!

Listen to "Glorious Day" by Kristian Stanfill.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.