Senior center menu

April 3, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

April 3-5

Wed: Pork roast w/gravy, broccoli rice casserole, glazed carrots, roll, lemon bar.

Thur.: Creamy chicken veggie soup, cornbread, ½ pimento cheese sandwich, fruit.

Fri: Barbecued chicken breast, baked beans, fried okra, fruited gelatin.

April 8-12

Mon.: Barbecued briskest, German potato salad, apple cider slaw, roll, galaxy cake.

Tues.: Poppyseed chicken, capri veggies, applesauce, crescent roll.

Wed.: Open-faced hot beef sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, cherry cheesecake.

Thur.: Chicken pasta primavera, Italian green beans, tossed salad w/ranch, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Fri: Sausage and red beans, yellow squash, tossed salad w/ranch, chocolate cake.

April 15-19

Mon.: Broccoli cheese soup, ½ turkey club sandwich, tossed salad w/ranch, grapes.

Tues.: Pulled pork plate, macaroni & cheese, baked beans cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers.

Wed.: Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes/gravy, mixed veggies, roll, frosted chocolate cake.

Thur: Chicken sandwich on bun w/lettuce and tomato, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, summer dream cake.

Fri.: Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, pear halves, bread, orange zephyr whip.

April 22-26

Mon.: Beef pot roast, roasted potatoes, country trio veggies, roll, strawberry shortcake.

Tues.: Chicken salad w/crescent roll, three bean salad, potato chips, Oreo parfait.

Wed.: Beef broccoli stir fry, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, Mandarin oranges.

Thur.: Ham and beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread.

Fri.: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/cream gravy, broccoli and carrots, roll.

April 29-20

Mon.: Cheeseburger w/tomato, onions, pickle, potato wedges, baked beans, cookie.

Tues.: Pork carnitas, refried beans, Mexican rice, tortillas, churro.