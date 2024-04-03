Senior center menu

April 3-5
Wed: Pork roast w/gravy, broccoli rice casserole, glazed carrots, roll, lemon bar.
Thur.: Creamy chicken veggie soup, cornbread, ½ pimento cheese sandwich, fruit.
Fri: Barbecued chicken breast, baked beans, fried okra, fruited gelatin.
April 8-12
Mon.: Barbecued briskest, German potato salad, apple cider slaw, roll, galaxy cake.
Tues.: Poppyseed chicken, capri veggies, applesauce, crescent roll.
Wed.: Open-faced hot beef sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, cherry cheesecake.
Thur.: Chicken pasta primavera, Italian green beans, tossed salad w/ranch, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Fri: Sausage and red beans, yellow squash, tossed salad w/ranch, chocolate cake.
April 15-19
Mon.: Broccoli cheese soup, ½ turkey club sandwich, tossed salad w/ranch, grapes.
Tues.: Pulled pork plate, macaroni & cheese, baked beans cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers.
Wed.: Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes/gravy, mixed veggies, roll, frosted chocolate cake.
Thur: Chicken sandwich on bun w/lettuce and tomato, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, summer dream cake.
Fri.: Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, pear halves, bread, orange zephyr whip.
April 22-26
Mon.: Beef pot roast, roasted potatoes, country trio veggies, roll, strawberry shortcake.
Tues.: Chicken salad w/crescent roll, three bean salad, potato chips, Oreo parfait.
Wed.: Beef broccoli stir fry, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, Mandarin oranges.
Thur.: Ham and beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread.
Fri.: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/cream gravy, broccoli and carrots, roll.
April 29-20
Mon.: Cheeseburger w/tomato, onions, pickle, potato wedges, baked beans, cookie.
Tues.: Pork carnitas, refried beans, Mexican rice, tortillas, churro.