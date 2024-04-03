Siloam Springs Panther Relays

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cisco Suarez of Siloam Springs gets ready to throw the shot put during the boy's shotput finals at the Panther Relays on March 28 at the Siloam Springs Middle School. Panther Relays Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The first flight of runners in the girl's 100-meter hurdles finals approach the first set of hurdles during the Panther Relays on March 28 at the Siloam Springs Middle School. Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich of Siloam Springs throws the discus during the girl's discus finals at the Panther Relays on March 28 at the Siloam Springs Middle School. Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Nathan Hawbaker of Siloam Springs competes in a relay race at the Panther Relays at the Panther Relays on March 28 at the Siloam Springs Middle School. Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Mikey McKinley of Siloam Springs competes in the high jump at the Panther Relays on March 28 at the Siloam Springs Middle School. 2 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1