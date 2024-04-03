Siloam Springs to hold eclipse party Monday at Memorial Park





Siloam Springs will hold several events leading to the 2024 Great North American Eclipse.

Events include an online educational video series, family movie night at the Siloam Springs Public Library, Kite Day, 2024, and the Solar Eclipse viewing party, according to city Communications Manager Megan Whitworth.

The library teamed with Siloam Springs High School, 700 N. Progress Ave., to create the video series "Solar Eclipse 101." The series will delve into eclipse essentials like safety tips, the path of totality and beyond. The videos were released in March, according to siloameclipse.com.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the library, 205 E. Jefferson St., will hold a family movie night, Whitworth said. Popcorn and lemonade will be offered to families who gather to watch "Space Jam."

Kite Day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at City Lake Park, 22700 Dawn Hill East Road, Whitworth said.

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation will coordinate Kite Day. Attendees can bring their kites or make their own at the kite-making station, Whitworth said.

Children can also enjoy the touch-a-truck event and attendees will also be able to pick up a free pair of eclipse glasses, Whitworth said.

All of this leads up to the solar eclipse viewing party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park, 317 S. Mount Olive St., Whitworth said.

Music will be provided by RedBeard Sound and there will be games and food trucks, Whitworth said.

Food trucks will include BeaverTails Pastry, Deep South BBQ, Flavorful Kettle Corn, Frybread Factory, Malena's Tacos N Burgers and Horizon Church, Whitworth said.

The eclipse is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. and should hit its peak around 1:30 p.m., Whitworth said.

For more information and updates, visit siloameclipse.com.



