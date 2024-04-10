Arrests and citations

April 1

Jamie Lyn Barker, 44, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; terroristic threatening; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit arrest; assault - third degree.

Mitchell Allen Selvidge Jr, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Kelly Wade Moreland, 62, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no headlight.

April 2

Reno Fagan Smiley, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Grant Lee Berrios, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property.

April 3

Breanna Michelle Tidwell, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Angel Buzzard, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Cleo Denise Knox, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property.

April 4

Jose Alfredo Melendez-Pomales. 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nixon Emanuel Millan Aguilar, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Terry Lee Gilbreth, 51, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 5

Brent Alan Rogers, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; violation of a no- contact order.

Timothy Allen Alsup, 63, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 6

Christopher Lamar Brice, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Zachary Taylor McKnight, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

April 7

Taylor Dewayne Green, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Corey Shane Wadsworth, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.