Arrests and citations

April 1
Jamie Lyn Barker, 44, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; terroristic threatening; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit arrest; assault - third degree.
Mitchell Allen Selvidge Jr, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Kelly Wade Moreland, 62, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no headlight.
April 2
Reno Fagan Smiley, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Grant Lee Berrios, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property.
April 3
Breanna Michelle Tidwell, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Angel Buzzard, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Cleo Denise Knox, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property.
April 4
Jose Alfredo Melendez-Pomales. 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nixon Emanuel Millan Aguilar, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Terry Lee Gilbreth, 51, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 5
Brent Alan Rogers, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; violation of a no- contact order.
Timothy Allen Alsup, 63, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 6
Christopher Lamar Brice, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
Zachary Taylor McKnight, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
April 7
Taylor Dewayne Green, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Shane Wadsworth, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.