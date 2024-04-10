Directors mull proposed rate hike for trash services

City directors at the April 2 city board meeting approved the first reading of an ordinance to raise sanitation rates for commercial and residential customers.

The proposed ordinance requires two more readings by the board before it can take effect.

The proposed increase is due to rising trash disposal costs, Jason Davis, director of public service, said during the Feb. 28 pre-agenda meeting.

City Administrator Allan Gilbert said at the Feb. 28 meeting that the estimated increase in hauling trash to the landfill in Tontitown would be between $150,000 and $200,000.

“That money’s not budgeted, and we don’t know where it will come from,” Gilbert said.

The report states that the only adjustment Siloam Springs residents could see in a possible rate increase would be overflow scenarios, where those exceeding container capacity would face an additional charge of $2.60 per 13-gallon bag. All other residential rates would remain the same.

The report states that commercial rates would also increase due to higher costs. Tipping fees for dumping waste at the Siloam Springs Transfer Station, 1108 E. Ashley St., would also increase.

According to Busch Systems Recycling and Waste, anyone disposing of waste at a landfill pays tipping fees.

Class I waste will cost residents living inside the city $55 per ton, with a minimum charge of $10 per delivery, the report states. Rates for Class IV waste for in-town residents are not listed in the report but will have a $10 minimum per delivery.

Residents living outside the city will be charged $62 per ton for Class I trash and $80 per ton for Class IV waste with a minimum charge of $15 per delivery for each, respectively, the report states.

Class I waste is household trash, while Class IV waste is considered construction or demolition debris, Davis said in a follow-up email.

When it came time for the city board to ask questions, Director David Allen began by asking about the annual Consumer Price Index adjustment at the end of the report.

The report states that rates will be adjusted annually for the preceding 12 months plus an additional 1% in accordance with the “All Items Consumer Price Index for Urban Customers South Region.”

Allen said that the city board did away with this at the end of 2021. Davis apologized for having that in the staff report and said he would remove it. Davis was not part of the city in 2021, and Gilbert was still serving as police chief, Allen said.

Director Mindy Hunt compared the proposed rates with those of Fayetteville and said the proposed rates for Siloam Springs were higher.

Davis told Hunt that Fayetteville has lease fees for its containers, but he did not add those to Siloam Springs’ proposed rates.

Gilbert said the city was not trying to get into the position of raising utility rates every year or two.

Allen asked about the $2.60 fee for overflow bags. Davis said part of that fee was to encourage residents to participate in the city’s free recycling program.

Davis also said the city should not charge fees for extra bags during Christmas. He would like to offer special bags for free trash dumping at certain times of the year, like Independence Day.

The proposal

With rising expenses and lower revenue, the Siloam Springs Sanitation Department waste removal rates for commercial customers have also increased. The proposed new rates are as follows:

Commercial services

Each commercial curbside unit shall be charged a monthly fee of $16.38. Each commercial unit shall be charged a monthly fee of $25.41 for a 96-gallon refuse storage container. A deposit of one month’s rent shall be paid for each container rented.

Two-yard containers shall be charged as follows:

• one dump per week: $65.

• two dumps per week: $130.

• three dumps per week: $195.

• four dumps per week: $260.

• five dumps per week: $325.

• six dumps per week: $390.

Four-yard containers shall be charged as follows:

• one dump per week: $115.

• two dumps per week: $230.

• three dumps per week: $345.

• four dumps per week: $460.

• five dumps per week: $575.

• six dumps per week: $690.

Six-yard containers will be charged as follows:

• one dump per week: $160.

• two dumps per week: $320.

• three dumps per week: $480.

• four dumps per week: $640.

• five dumps per week: $800.

• six dumps per week: $960.

Eight-yard containers will be charged as follows:

• one dump per week: $205.

• two dumps per week: $410.

• three dumps per week: $615.

• four dumps per week: $820.

• five dumps per week: $1,025.

• six dumps per week: $1,230.

When the city removes containers for nonpayment of fees due, an additional fee of $100 shall be assessed.

Roll-off container

Monthly roll-off container deposit and rental charges:

• A $200 deposit must be paid for each 12-yard rented.

• A $ 300 deposit must be paid for each 20, 30, or 40-yard rented.

• All temporary containers will have a $10 daily fee after the first 30 days.

