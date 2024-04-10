Girl Scout troop working on Lovely Letters Library

Siloam Springs Girl Scout Troop No. 5026 is working to build a Lovely Letters Library.

The library will be built to look like one of the free food pantries that appear in different parts of the city, but will have handwritten positive letters meant to cheer up people who are depressed or having a bad day, said Emma Wietecha, one of the Girl Scouts helping to create the project.

The project came about as the Girl Scouts were trying to determine which projects would help them earn the Silver Award. The Girl Scout Silver Award is considered one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting, according to girlscouts.org.

To earn the Silver Award, a troop needs to let its Girl Scout Council find an issue is cares about, build a team or work individually, choose a project that can lead to lasting change, develop the project and then put it into motion, then share the story, the website states.

Wietecha, her sister Elle and a few other scouts were looking for a project when the Wietecha girls remembered their grandfather who recently died, Elle Wietecha said.

Instead of sending money to their family, the Wietecha sisters' grandfather asked funds to be sent to a suicide hotline, Elle Wietecha said.

This inspired the sisters, who are fans of the Siloam Springs Public Library, and fellow Girl Scouts Maci DeSpain and Emery Moose to create the Lovely Letters Library.

Troop No. 5026 approached the City Board for support on Feb. 28 and received it. Now, the troop needs help to build it, said Troop Leader Virginia Wietecha, the mother of Elle and Emma Wietecha.

"We were thinking that high school shop classes, but I haven't had much luck getting in touch with them," Virginia Wietecha said.

One Girl Scout leader recommended placing the library in the healing garden behind the Parks and Recreation Building at 401 W. University St., DeSpain said.

Stanley Church, president of the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs, which conceived and built the healing garden, said he would have to discuss it with the club's board.

Troop No. 5026 will speak about the Lovely Letters Library at the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs on June 4.