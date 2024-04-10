HEALTHY LIVING : Podiatrist, wound care team offer tips to keep feet healthy

Podiatrist Dr. Kory Miskin of Northwest Medical Plaza – Springdale is encouraging patients to put their best foot forward by following a few simple healthy feet tips.

The majority of adults in the U.S. acknowledge they do not care for their feet as regularly as some other body parts such as their heart or teeth. In fact, only two in 10 regularly give their foot health a great deal of thought. Because foot health can be an indicator for other health problems, it is important to take care of your feet each day.

"Because we have seen the effects of delayed care, we continually stress the importance of preventative measures," Dr. Miskin said. "Putting your 'best foot forward' means routine foot checks -- especially for those with diabetes or other systemic diseases, like peripheral arterial disease."

In addition to routine foot checks, Dr. Miskin and the staff at Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville Wound & Hyperbaric Center recommend patients:

Avoid walking barefoot.

Wear properly fitted shoes.

Keep toenails trimmed.

Wear socks or stockings with shoes.

Regularly wash feet with soap and warm water; rinse well and pat dry.

If you discover a non-healing wound or ulcer on your feet, wound care is essential. Speak to a podiatrist or your primary care provider about next steps.

The wound center treats all wounds with a comprehensive approach. For patients, that means faster healing times, increased mobility and decreased amputation rates – all leading to a better quality of life.

To learn more about podiatry services at Northwest Health, visit NW-Physicians.com/podiatry-foot-care today. For more about wound care services, visit NorthwestHealth.com.