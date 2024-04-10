JBU’s Stephens honored by NAIA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- John Brown University senior Tarrah Stephens was named to the NAIA All-America second team for her efforts during the 2023-24 campaign, the NAIA national office announced April 1.

For the second consecutive season, the reigning Sooner Athletic Player of the Year was named to the second team after being selected by league head coaches as an SAC first teamer for the second time in her career. She was also picked as an All-America honorable mention by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Stephens led the Golden Eagles to the program's first-ever Sooner Athletic regular season and tournament championships and a single-season program record win total of 29, averaging 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. The Wyandotte, Okla., native shot 45% (181 of 401) from the floor and 79% (122 of 154) from the free-throw line. The program's all-time leading scorer paced the John Brown offense 15 times in 31 chances, and reached the 20-point mark 10 times, including three times in five chances in postseason play.

Stephens became the second player in program history to break the 2,000 career points threshold in her final season, and later set the program's career scoring record with 2,223 points, averaging 17 a night in her 131 career games played. She also pulled down 894 career rebounds – a 6.8 caroms per-game average – to also finish the program's career rebounding leader.

Having won back-to-back second team All-America honors, Stephens joins Baily Cameron and Kendra McCormick as the only three players in program history to earn multiple NAIA All-America honors during their Golden Eagle careers.