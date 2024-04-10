McGhee family uses sustainable farming practices

Randy and Darla McGhee have farmed all their lives and now use their skills to farm their crops sustainably.

Darla said the McGhees have farmed at their home at 13714 N. Highway 59 in Summers for six years and have implemented hydroponics. They plant different vegetables, such as garlic, broccoli, lettuce, and tomatoes.

They don't sell their vegetables but farm them for their personal use to offset grocery costs, Darla said. Randy added that they also share with neighbors and friends.

Due to their age, the McGhees use raised beds, which are containers raised up so they can farm without having to stoop to tend to the crops.

The McGhees have a greenhouse where they utilize hydroponics to grow different vegetables, Darla said.

Hydroponics is the technique of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil. It can include an aggregate substrate or growing media such as vermiculite, coconut coir, or perlite, according to the USDA National Agriculture Library website.

Hydroponic production systems are used by small farmers, hobbyists and commercial enterprises, the website states.

Darla said they do not grow corn because it requires a lot of water.

With the high cost of water, Randy catches water from the roofs and gutter and uses it for farming, he said. When they run out of that water, they get water from the Lincoln City Water Department, Darla added.

Darla said they also practiced bale gardening, a method of farming that involves planting seeds in bales of hay along with fertilizer and water. She said the bale breaks down and becomes mulch over time. The idea came from her sister in Nebraska.

Darla said the McGhees use bale gardening to grow pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers. Potatoes and okra are the only vegetables the couple grows in the ground.

A key to successful farming is to know what vegetables to plant during the right season, Darla said.

Darla said garlic, broccoli, and cabbage go out in the fall, so they need to be planted early. Onions need to go out by the end of February, she said.

"They're cold-weather crops," she said. "As soon as it starts getting hot, they don't do very well."

Warm-weather plants would be tomatoes and peppers, Darla said.

The McGhees faced a problem with bugs in their squash. To solve this, they planted squash in their greenhouses and covered the crop when it got cold, Darla said.

Darla said a master blend of Epsom salts, fertilizer, and potassium is a good product to use when planting in a greenhouse. Compost is also a good product to use.

Darla also suggested diversifying by raising chickens. Chickens will eat any leftover scraps in the garden, she said.

"They're like carnivores," Darla said. "They eat anything, and then you have the manure for fertilization."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Darla McGhee waters some vegetables on April 5. The McGhees grow multiple vegetables and plants on their farm and have been known to give away excess.





