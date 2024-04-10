Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Show coming Saturday and Sunday

The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society will host its annual Spring Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the National Guard Armory in Siloam Springs.

The cost is a $3 donation for adults and children over 10 years of age. Children under 10 get in free with an adult, according to a society news release.

The armory is at the corner of East Main and South Lincoln streets at 1333 E. Main St. The show previously was held at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

There will be a gem-wash trailer where customers can purchase a bag of dirt and wash it out in the water flume to find precious stones, fossils and other interesting stones, according to the release.

Many of the dealers who have been in the show for several years will be on hand and there are several new vendors. There will be fossils, minerals, gemstones and finished jewelry, according to the release.

The Rock Club will have demonstrations of how lapidary tools from the club's workshop are used to make stones used in jewelry.

Club members will do jewelry-making demonstrations, and there will be display cases with what club members collect, make or find when out on field trips. The society's junior members will have their own display case at the event, according to the release.

For more information, email DeLane Cox at [email protected].