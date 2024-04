Photograph courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs pitcher Mason Edwards prepares to a fire a pitch to a Greenbrier batter in an April 2 game. Greenbrier swept the 5A-West Conference doubleheader.

Photograph courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs pitcher Mason Edwards prepares to a fire a pitch to a Greenbrier batter in an April 2 game. Greenbrier swept the 5A-West Conference doubleheader.