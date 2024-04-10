RELIGION: The one ring

This past weekend I was sitting in the kitchen minding my own business when all of a sudden I heard Samantha cry out, "I've lost my wedding ring." She frantically began looking around the kitchen for her ring -- the floor, the counters, the sink, the drainer. Nothing.

Fear gripped us and we expected the worst, but held out hope that we would find it. So we mounted a search party and started out looking for the ring. We'd just come from the church where we were prepping for today so we went back and looked. We searched all the places we'd been: the welcome area, the children's entrance, her office .. nothing. We even scoured the children's area hallway -- which wasn't the best idea because every time we saw a glint of glitter we thought we'd found the ring only to be let down each time.

Samantha always washes her hands the same way and part of that "ritual" each time includes sliding her wedding ring back and forth on her finger. Bottom line: she was sure she would have noticed it missing at church. So we went back home.

We got back to the house and continued turning over every piece of furniture. We emptied the trash can of every single piece -- no avail. Somehow, I just had this feeling that it would be in the house somewhere. We are building a new house in Siloam, so I just expected that we'd find it when we packed the house to move into our new home.

Finally, after an hour of searching, sighing, and sifting, Samantha resigned herself to the loss. She fell in a heap into my arms and began sobbing. I comforted her, told her that it was OK, and assured her that our marriage was stronger than a symbol. She continued crying.

After a few moments, we heard Sophie call out for Samantha. She'd heard her crying and like a good daughter wanted to check in and comfort Mama.

"Mom?" she called out from another room, looking for us.

Samantha, through tears, whimpered out a muffled, "Yeah?"

"I found your ring. It was stuck in one of the threads of my cardigan that you put on my bed after folding it," Sophie announced.

We all exclaimed in a chorus ..."Yay! Hooray!"

Samantha had jumped to conclusions that it was lost, but I just had this innate feeling that I missed something -- that it would turn up. How many times do we jump to conclusions based on something that we think is true, we don't really look at all the evidence or we lose hope and try to rationalize incorrectly?

The morning of Jesus' resurrection, Mary stooped back into the tomb to look again -- there was something she missed. She was losing hope, but something compelled her to stoop in and look again. There are many of us that are in that same boat. Mary came expecting to see a dead man, instead she saw an empty tomb.

Don't draw the conclusions without first weighing all the evidence. If you're reading this article and you've stood outside the empty tomb Easter after Easter, but never stooped to look inside and examine the evidence I ask you to do that today. In the deep recesses of your heart, in your mind there's more to consider. If you aren't so sure about this "Jesus thing," I can guarantee you this: you've missed something.

Jesus Christ is alive and by believing in Him and His resurrection as the Son of God you will find life eternal and peace in the midst of the chaos. Let him put all the evidence together for you.

Listen to "Call Me Down" by Jonathan Allen Wright.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.