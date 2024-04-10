Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner announces retirement June 28

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner announced his retirement April 4.

Criner's last day will be June 28, according to a news release from Communications Manager Megan Whitworth.

"I have been profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Siloam Springs," Criner said. "It has been an honor to dedicate my career to the noble profession of firefighting and I am immensely thankful for the trust and support of the community."

Criner began his service in Siloam Springs in July 2016, the release states. Criner's previous experience was with the Rogers Fire Department, where he won several awards, according to a June 2023 article in Hometown Siloam Springs.

In 2014, Criner accepted the position of assistant fire chief in Sunrise Beach, Mo. Two years later, he accepted the fire chief position in Siloam Springs.

Criner holds a Bachelor of Fire Sciences degree from Columbia Southern University and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Fire Science Administration and Technology from Northwest Arkansas Community College, the release states.

He is also credentialed as a Chief Fire Officer and Chief Training Officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence's Commission on Professional Credentialing, the release states.

In 2022, Criner was named Fire Chief of the Year at the Arkansas Fire Convention, the release states.

In January 2023, Criner was appointed to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Criner has served as president of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Fire Chiefs' Association, the release states.

Criner also helped to spearhead the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station No. 1 at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive, the release states.

Criner most recently ran for Arkansas House of Representatives District 17. He lost to Randy Torres in the Republican primary.

"We appreciate his service and commitment to Siloam Springs and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," Siloam Springs City Administrator Allan Gilbert said. "Chief Criner will be greatly missed. His legacy of leadership and dedication will continue to inspire us all."