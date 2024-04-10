Siloam Springs High School receives Highly Effective Schools accreditation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Siloam Springs High School announced it has earned Highly Effective Schools Accreditation from Solution Tree.

Ths accreditation reflects the high school's commitment to reaching and maintaining the highest levels of educational quality, according to a news release from Solution Tree.

Siloam Springs High School earned the accreditation by maintaining and growing identified areas having the biggest impact on student learning and growth. These areas are directly aligned to the Professional Learning Communities at Work process and the High Reliability Schools framework, according the release.

PLCs are schools and districts that recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded professional learning for educators, according the release.

The 3 Big Ideas of the PLC at Work process call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation, according the release.

The complementary HRS framework serves as a long-term strategic planning tool that guides school improvement in five key areas:

Safe, supportive and collaborative culture.

Effective teaching in every classroom.

Guaranteed and viable curriculum.

Standards-referenced reporting.

Competency-based education.

"In order to receive Highly Effective Schools Accreditation, schools must put a laser-like focus on the things that really matter and make a difference for students," said Cameron L. Rains, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Solution Tree. "We commend Siloam Springs High School for achieving this designation and for going the extra mile for the learners it serves."

