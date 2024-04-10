Siloam Springs Special Olympics teams win high awards at Tournament of Champions

Photo submitted The second cheer team in Siloam Springs Special Olympics are shown from left to right: Back row: Emma Thomas, Andrea Herbert, Nathan Thomas, Gio Flores and Cooper Church. Second row: Kelsie Butler, Sienna Whisenand, Talie Smith, Hall Williamson, Jaiden Gunter, River Wadsworth, Makalie Floyd and Karsyn Avilas. Front Row: Madison Bierman, Aurora Blossom and Liza Clarenson. This cheer team won first place and the high point of all teams in the Tournament of Champions' Unified Cheer Division.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Special Olympics basketball team is shown from left to right: Back row: Andrew Batiste, Kemarion Tucker, Neo Shoenberger, Lucian Harger, Devin Kindy and Candace Weitemeyer. Front row: Landon Perez, Cevin James, and Nate Herndon. The team competed in the traditional division of the Tournament of Champions and won third place.

Photo submitted The first of two cheer teams for the Siloam Springs Special Olympics are shown from left to right: Back row: Khloe Knoner, Ester Blalack, Paisley Perkins, Roman Wadsworth, Dayton Pec Martinez, Kylie Kroner, Chloe Allard and Aubrey Lee. Front row: Macy Bryant, Kylie Weitemeyer, Miller Bryant and Ashlee Gunter. The team won first place in the Tournament of Champions' Unified Cheer division.

