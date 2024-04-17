Arrests and citations

April 8

Luis Pablo Mejia, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Roberto Carlos Pineda-Caceres, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jessica Rae Stevens, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Terry L Bradley, 70, arrested in connection with violation of Arkansas Waster Management Act.

Luis R. Mencos-Mateo, 32, arrested in connection with no driver's license.

April 9

JunJun Majmeto, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Charles Lewis Williams Jr, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Linda M. Craighead, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Adar DeAngelo Davis, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 10

KC Taylor Gregg, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Aaron Moog, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Brandon Dewayne Buck, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 11

Refugio M. Herrera, 30, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

Josiah Rane Cranmore, 18, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree.

Lucas Dean Negelein, 28, cited in connection with loitering.

Bobby Dale Hatchins, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Joshua Clyde Haynes, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 12

Rodney Gene Ford, 50, arrested in connection with theft of property; forgery.

Kevin Bob Morgan, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

April 13

Jaycob Lee Hittson, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Rickey Ueno, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Steve S. Jackson, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaac Nathaniel Celis, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Amy Smith, 45, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Katelyn Wren Prater-Rochier, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 14

Matthew Logan Smith, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

Ricardo Lopez-Vasquez, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Hunter Anthony Lawhorn, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Joshua Lee White, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Jason Arbra Garrett, 47, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; furnishing prohibited articles.

Tristan Bradley Littrell, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Patrick Vancuren, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.