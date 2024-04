Photograph courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Avery Carter, a Siloam Springs cross-county runner, signed with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain in Mena on April 3. Carter lettered in cross country her sophomore, junior and senior years.

Photograph courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Avery Carter, a Siloam Springs cross-county runner, signed with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain in Mena on April 3. Carter lettered in cross country her sophomore, junior and senior years.