Coach notes positives for Panthers’ baseball team

Siloam Springs baseball Coach Michael Smith remains upbeat as the Panthers try to get off a losing path.

The Panthers were swept 10-0 and 15-0 by Greenwood in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on April 8 and lost 13-2 to Rogers on April 11.

Against Rogers, Siloam Springs held a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Rogers erased the deficit and scored at least one run in each inning at Mountie Field.

Siloam Springs is mired in a seven-game losing streak. The Panthers hosted Russellville on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

Since an 11-9 win against Pea Ridge on March 6, the Panthers are 1-15. The Panthers split a doubleheader against Alma on March 26 for their last win. Siloam Springs opened the season with a 3-1 record.

"For us, it is not about snapping a losing skid or looking at the record," Smith said. "Many people on the outside look at a team and evaluate them based on their record."

The Panthers are a young team that competes against a majority of teams that have older and more experienced players, Smith said.

"If you look at the games that have players very similar to our roster, we were very competitive," Smith said. "With a roster primarily made up of sophomores and freshmen and playing against teams that have a high number of upperclassmen, it is the equivalent of a 15- and 16-year-old team playing a bunch of 18-year-olds."

The team continues to reduce the number of errors it makes and the players are getting better with decision making, Smith said.

"The morale and mentality of the players is positive," Smith said. "I would say having kids come up to me saying, 'Coach, we are going to be OK, and the future is going to be bright,' is about as upbeat as you can get outside of some wins."

Smith also touted the work his players do off the field.

"Academically, our program is one of the best in the state," Smith said. "I would put our work and effort in the classroom against any team in the state. Unfortunately, not many people look at those sorts of accomplishments. But it's a process."

The Panthers this season have laid a foundation, Smith said.

"That is what this season was," Smith said. "We have established a foundation to build on and, throughout the season, we have put up the framework that players understand, such as the expectations. Each game and practice we have slowly continued to add to this rebuild."

Players need to continue to stick together and look at the big picture, Smith said.

The Panthers have had to deal with several injuries throughout the season, Smith said.

"Since the second week of the season, we have had anywhere from three to six guys out each week due to back injuries, concussions, knees and shoulders," Smith said.

Nolan Wills and Andrew Elkins, as three-year starters, have stood out as leaders, Smith said.

"It's hard for seniors who are having a less-than-ideal season to stay motivated and committed," Smith said. "These guys not only play very well and help put us in a position to compete, but they have also served as mentors for our younger guys."

Jacob Davis has had phenomenal growth this season, Smith said.

"He has earned the starting first-base position but has been our most consistent offensive hitter," Smith said. "He also has the highest on-base percentage. This all comes from a guy who did not get the initial start this season. I couldn't be more proud of his improvement."

Smith wants to remain positive and enjoy the time with the team and the seniors. The players can work on things they can control such as academic performance in the classroom and to get better when they step on the field or into a batting cage, he said.

"Looking ahead to next season is not fair for the seniors I have now," Smith said. "Unlike many other students, they have stuck with the program throughout the tough times and deserve all of our attention to be focused in this moment. We will compete to the best of our ability and, with several games left, try to get a few more wins."