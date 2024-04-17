Community digest

Library seminar planned

The Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St., will host a free seminar at 5:30 p.m. April 18.

Attendees will learn the lore and secrets of Oklahoma plants. Staff will select plants to discuss. Dr. Taylor Goodwin will cover uses, identification and lore from a traditional and scientific perspective.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/452kbswx.

Surfing lessons offered

Arkansas Outdoor Outfitters will offer surfing lessons at 9 a.m. April 14 and 21 at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park, 19253 Fisher Ford Road.

Lessons on strokes, trimming the board, crossing eddy lines, peel and surfing the wave will be offered. Lessons will cost $90.10.

For more information, email [email protected].

Spring comedy special

The Camerata of Northwest Arkansas will host a spring comedy special at 7 p.m. April 19 and 6 p.m. April 20 at Olive and Opal, 205 S. Maxwell St.

The program also will feature selections from the opera vault and musical theater world. Seating is limited so reserve tickets at https://tinyurl.com/5fjewkcn.

Library spring sale

The Siloam Springs Public Library Bookstore's spring sale will run through April 27. The sale includes the bookstore's entire stock of books, DVDs and CDs.

The Bookstore, located in the library at 205 E. Jefferson St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It is operated by Friends of the Library volunteers to benefit the library, especially the children's programming.

Siloam Springs Chess Club

The Siloam Springs Chess Club meets at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St., at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. All levels of players are invited. A retired teacher will give free chess lessons to anyone who wishes to learn the game or improve.

Cooking, healthy eating class series

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will host a cooking and healthy eating class series from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 15, 22 and 29 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

The series is for adults raising children or teens on a budget. People who qualify for SNAP, WIC, the free school lunch program or other assistance are eligible for the class.

To register, call (501) 650-6584 or email [email protected].

Outdoor Farmers Market

The Outdoor Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon from May 4 to Oct. 12 at Memorial Park, 311 S. Mount Olive St.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5a6fb7kk. Apply to be a vendor apply at https://tinyurl.com/4ddc3a66.

Cornhole tournament

A cornhole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. April 20 at Creekside Taproom, 204 S. Broadway St.

The entry fee is $30 per team. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. the day of the tournament. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization through the work of Main Street Siloam Springs.

Pickle Ball Club

The Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the John Brown University Walton Lifetime Health Complex, 1237 W. Valley Drive. The court is reserved until noon. All skill levels are invited to play.

For more information, contact Allison Bellomy at (832) 978-2748 or at [email protected].

Coat drive ongoing

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. Coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs, Okla.; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997, U.S. 412 East.

For more information, call (918) 422-5811.

Siloam Springs Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees.

For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital Auxiliary

The Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC and labor and delivery department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week.

Visit the hospital front desk for an application or for more information, call (479) 957-5032.

Meals on Wheels

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The thrift store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page. Search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion bingo at the American Legion Community Hall, 110 N. Mt. Olive St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m. followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department seeks feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey to allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the city's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided.

For more information, call (479) 524-4009.

Kind at Heart Ministries

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes safe and accessible with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available.

For more information, call (479) 373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the Siloam Springs animal shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St. Donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses also are needed at the shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter.

For more information, call (479) 238-3612.