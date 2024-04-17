Correction

The only adjustment Siloam Springs residents could see in a possible rate increase would be overflow scenarios, where those exceeding container capacity will face an additional charge of $2.60 per 13-gallon bag. All other residential rates would remain the same. Information in the April 10 edition was incorrect.

Randy and Darla McGhee only utilize hydroponics in their greenhouse to grow different vegetables. Information in an April 10 Herald-Leader story about the growing technique was incorrect.