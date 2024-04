GENTRY -- A fire Sunday afternoon destroyed a home and killed two dogs.

Fire departments from Gentry and the surrounding area responded to the blaze at 412 S. Giles Ave., according to Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps. By the time firefighters arrived, the rental home was engulfed in flames, and smoke filled the area. The house was a loss, Cripps said.

No people were hurt in the fire, but two dogs died in the home, according to the fire chief.