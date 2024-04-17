HEALTHY LIVING: Decoding spring headaches

Between the increase in sunlight and the occasional storm, April isn't always nice to your noggin. And while we might be quick to blame seasonal allergies, there could be another reason you're experiencing more headaches in the spring.

Not only does the change in sunlight in April affect your circadian rhythm, but so do two hormones – cortisol and melatonin, which signal to our bodies when it's time to go to sleep and when it's time to wake up. Unsettling your sleep/wake cycle can lead to headaches, which can, in turn, lead to sleep deprivation and cause even more headaches.

According to an analysis of 72 headache studies in Neurology, two common springtime headaches -- cluster headaches and migraines -- may be closely linked to our sleep/wake cycle.

Cluster headaches are more common in men than women. Symptoms of these headaches include severe pain around the eye, usually occurring at the same time of day and being triggered by alcohol, smoking, foods with nitrates (like bacon) and weather changes. Several studies suggest more than 70% of people who suffer from cluster headaches experience a spike in symptoms during seasonal changes, and most occur late at night or early in the morning.

Another type of common springtime headaches, especially among women, are migraines. Across eight studies, migraine sufferers reported that their migraines were worse between April and October, as well as between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Symptoms can include nausea, sensitivity to light or scents and auras -- visual distortions that look like zigzags, blind spots or sparkles.

Migraines also can be triggered by food and hormonal fluctuations. A springtime culprit is the change in barometric pressure, which often fluctuates when the seasons change. In one study, 75% of people reported migraine attacks just before storms, when the barometric pressure drops.

So, what can we do about these pains in the brain?

Headache prevention aligns with healthier living, including exercising, getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, lowering stress and reconsidering your dining habits when it comes to things like red wine, chocolate and artificial sweeteners.

If your headaches seem frequent, it might be time to consider scheduling a visit with your doctor. Persistent headaches shouldn't be taken lightly, especially if a headache is also accompanied by fever, numbness or difficulty speaking.

Remember, your healthcare provider can assist you in navigating symptoms, triggers and treatment options. Just keep track of triggers you've noticed and the location where you've experienced the headache pain (one side of your head, behind the eye, etc.) and discuss it during your appointment.

Find a doctor

If the frequency or severity of your headaches have increased, hinder your ability to do daily activities, or medications aren't giving you relief, it's time to talk to your doctor.