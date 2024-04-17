Shimer, Oosterman honored for work

Photo submitted Chris Shimer and Ashley Oosterman display their awards at the Arkansas Alliance for Boys and Girls Club Spring Summit on April 10 in Benton. Shimmer received the Arkansas Boys and Girls Club CEO of the Year Award and Oosterman received the Arkansas Boys & Girls Club Youth Development Professional of the Year Award. This is the fourth consecutive year that a staff professional from the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County has received a state award.

