Siloam Springs basketball player signs with North Arkansas College

Photograph courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Emily Keehn of Siloam Springs signed with North Arkansas College to play basketball on April 5. Keehn averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 assists per game her senior year and was named to the 5A-West All-Conference team.

