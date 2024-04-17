Siloam Springs holds town hall to discuss annexation

Siloam Springs city staff held an annexation town hall at at City Hall on April 11.

The annexation area covers approximately 1,785 acres and includes 144 address points, according to a news release from Megan Whitworth, communications manager.

An annexation ordinance is being prepared ahead of a referendum set for the general election in November, the release states.

The annexation areas are to the northeast and southeast of the city limits, according to a proposed annexation map.

The purpose of the town hall was to inform residents of the possible annexation. Annexation is being considered for multiple reasons, according to an information packet provided by city staff at the meeting.

Grand River Dam Authority, the city's utility provider, is increasing rates. Annexation will expand the city's customer base, which will help maintain utility rates at their current level, the packet states.

Siloam Springs residents and landowners affected by the proposed annexation will be able to vote on the issue, according to the city's website.

Siloam Springs is growing at approximately 3% a year, adding around 200 to 300 people annually, the packet states.

Growth means there will be a greater demand for housing, and annexation is the best tool the city can use to help manage responsible growth into rural areas, the packet states.

"We're just looking forward to hearing what the people have to say," Community Development Director Kris Paxton said.

Comments from the town hall will be combined with those from a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. April 23 at City Hall, 400 N. Broadway, Paxton said. The feedback will be reported to the City Board, Paxton said.

Audience participation won't be included during the roundtable meeting, according to a city news release on Monday.

Whitworth added the reason audience participation won't be included is because the meeting is specifically for statekholders to discuss annexation.

Stakeholders will include city and county residents, the mayor, a representative for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Planning Commission and Utility Commission and several members of the city staff, Whitworth said.

"We understand the importance of collaborative decision-making in shaping the future of Siloam Springs,' Paxton said in the release. "This roundtable meeting serves as a crucial platform for dialogue and mutual understanding among stakeholders as we navigate the complexities of annexation."

County residents at the town hall said they were not enthusiastic about the possibility of annexation.

Larry Henso, who lives in the county, said he has an artesian well for water and a septic tank. The only utility Henso has from the city is electricity, he said.

"I just want to stay in Benton County," Henso said. "But I know eventually they'll probably put us all in the city anyway."

Caroline Geer, who lives in town, said there needs to be discussion about when land is going to be annexed.

"I know that the city is concerned about Davidson Road," Geer said. "But there are many roads around where I live in town that need work."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City and county residents gathered at the annexation town hall on April 11 at city hall.

