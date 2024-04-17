Siloam Springs School Board tours Allen Elementary

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Heather Woodruff, a teacher at Allen Elementary School, checks on students Angel Martinez-Perez and Koa Brown who read "The King's Birthday" on April 11.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Devon Tucker, an Allen Elementary School teacher, teaches students how to sound out words on April 11 in the school's literacy lab.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Melinda Mathe, a special education teacher at Allen Elementary School, teaches students on April 11 in Allen Elementary's literacy lab.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Allen Elementary School teacher Marla Moore teaches verb tenses to her class on April 11.

