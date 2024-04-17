SSHS baseball to host Community Night

The Siloam Springs baseball team will hold Community Night at the Park at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to an Instagram post from the school's Athletic Department.

The new field is located on the high-school campus The Panthers will play the NWA Hornets.

There will be activities, games and giveaways. The event is to honor the community and to say 'thank you' for supporting the baseball team, according to the post.

The baseball team hosted Russellville in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.