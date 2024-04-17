Two decades-old program records fall as Golden Eagles compete at Gorilla Classic

PITTSBURG, Kan. -- The John Brown University men's and women's 400-meter relay teams shattered decades-old program records as the Golden Eagles captured a trio of gold medals at the 16th annual Pittsburg State (Kan.) David Suenram Gorilla Classic on April 6.

On the track, freshman Emma Morton, freshman Esther Norwood, sophomore Maci Hubbard and freshman Anna Stoesz pieced together a time of 4:12.73 in the women's 400-meter relay, finishing eighth. In the process, the quartet of Golden Eagles bested the program's previous mark of 4:13.70 last set in 1986 at the NCCAA National Championships.

The men's 400-meter relay team followed suit as freshman Nathan Coleman, freshman Kyler Joe, sophomore Matthew Cook and junior Andrew Janzen combined to cross the tape at 3:24.43, besting the program's previous best mark of 3:28.30 set in 1988.

Beyond the pair of program records, three Golden Eagles claimed top podium spots.

Sophomore Chase Schermer won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:45.93 in his second-career attempt at the event, topping the field of 11 competitors including junior teammate Jean-Benoit Merte.

"Chase put in a great effort despite the conditions," Assistant Coach Ben Ledbetter said. "Taking the win in his second attempt instills confidence in his ability to hit the [NAIA A] standard."

In the women's 5,000 meter, the All-America duo of freshman Cera Eckenroth and sophomore Hope Ahnfeldt continued to impress. Eckenroth won the event in a time of 17:51.15 -- her first attempt at the event outdoors. Ahnfeldt's time of 18:19.86 was more than sufficient for a third-place finish in the field of 16.

"Cera and Hope committed to the plan we laid out: stay on standard pace until you can't," Ledbetter said. "The wind and smaller field didn't lend itself to the ideal conditions we wanted, but we are still early in the season and the ladies will continue to hunt for the [NAIA qualifying] standards."

In the jumps, freshman Clare Barger competed for the first time for JBU, and won the women's open high jump, clearing 1.6 meters in her second attempt to claim the best mark in the field of 17.