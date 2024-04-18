Charles Kallis





Charles "Charlie" William Kallis went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2024, in Peachtree City, Ga., at the age of 89. Charlie was born in Terre Haute, Ind., on June 25, 1934, to George B. Kallis and Genevieve Lansaw Kallis.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Betty Burk and Josephine Loudermilk; his brother, Thomas Hurlow; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Kathleen Lorraine (Baker) Kallis; his adored children and their spouses, Douglas and Kelly Kallis of Peachtree City, Charla (Kallis) and Darrell Keller of Burnett, Ind., and Diane (Kallis) and Brant Troutman of Round Rock, Texas; and his precious grandchildren, Connor Troutman of Dallas, Texas, and Tori (Troutman) and Noah Offutt of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as a number of extended family members.

Charlie graduated from Gerstmeyer Technical High School in 1953. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rose Polytechnic Institute in 1957, now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. After graduating from Rose, Charlie began working for Ethyl Visqueen in Terre Haute. He and Kathy met and married in 1961. They remained in Terre Haute, raising their children, until moving to Siloam Springs in 1977 when Charlie took a job with Jet Stream Plastics. Charlie worked with Jet Stream until he retired in 1993.

Charlie and Kathy were members of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. Charlie loved being a husband and father, but there was nothing he loved more than being a grandpa. Charlie and Kathy moved to Peachtree City in 2019 to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law. They were residents of the Somerby Senior Living community at the time of Charlie's passing.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Roselawn Funeral Home in Terre Haute followed by a graveside service and burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles W. Kallis Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.rose-hulman.edu/memorials.

We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts and memories of Charlie on our tribute wall at www.mowells.com.




