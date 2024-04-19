Tired Iron of the Ozarks shows off old tractors, engines, and more





GENTRY -- For those looking for a family-friendly activity that is both educational and entertaining and won't cost an arm and a leg to attend, the Tired Iron of the Ozarks' annual spring show is underway this weekend at its showgrounds, 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry.

The antique engine and tractor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, and parking and admission are free.

The show features old tractors and engines, a sawmill and blacksmith's shop, a swapmeet, displays, demonstrations, a car show, and a parade of power each day at noon.

The Blacksmith Organization of Arkansas will be on hand Saturday, demonstrating and teaching the art in the blacksmith's shop.

Tired Iron of the Ozarks uses the annual shows -- one in the spring and one in the fall -- to show and teach about the engines and machines that were used in the homes and on the farms in the region in the early to mid-1900s.

Tired Iron of the Ozarks is a club dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of antique engines, tractors, and anything of historical value.

More information about the club is available on the club's website: https://tiredironoftheozarks.com/.

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Rick Lockridge from Rogers works on a 1908 International Harvester 2HP gas engine at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks show on Friday.

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Children were given rides in the Tired Iron Express at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks show on Friday.





