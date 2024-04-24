Arrests report

April 15

Megan Nicole Ellison, 27, arrested in connection with harassment.

Courtney Nicole Dawdy, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Zain Anthony Williams, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Eric Guajardo Vega, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 16

Angel Joseph Lockhart, 25, arrested in connection with harassing communications.

Reese Jorgen Patterson, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Carlos Ortiz Alvarado, 55, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

David Gary Wayne Leithead, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Elisabeth Lavaughn Willoughby, 57, cited in connection with operating vehicle with no license plate; no driver's license; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

April 17

Corey Mercer Rhodes, 48, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

Eddy Onan Matheu-Garcia, 18, cited in connection with no driver's license; insurance required -- minimum coverage; failure to pay registration fee.

Shawn Micheal Inman, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Theda Mae Myers, 54, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of firearms by certain persons.

Jason Kenzie Johnson, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ethan Aron Lokota McDaniel, 26, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of prohibited weapon.

April 18

Edward Gene Hoepfner, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Douglas Giovanni Escobar, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Robert John Duppman, 83, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ramon Alexander Aguirre-Baez, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Stefanie Ilene Nofire, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jennifer Vazquez, 48, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Landin Leon-Scott Bentz, 19, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

April 19

Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 27, arrested in connection with violation of a no-contact order.

Savannah Ariel Thompson, 31, arrested in connection with endangerment of child or elder adult; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Jonathan Adams, 52, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Erika Doreen Adams, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 20

Solymar Palacio, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Ryan Blake Harriman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Samantha Louise Gorman, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Tracy Nicole Pickup, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Rochelle Marie Hopping, 49, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

April 21

Timber Lane Harrington, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Willy Cheyenne Asher, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kevin Antonio Sanchez, 21, cited in connection with communicating a false alarm.