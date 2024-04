The Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, 655 Heritage Court, will offer a snack to children during the club's summer program at the Siloam Springs unit.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the program to participate in the snack program. The Boys and Girls Club will be open for two sessions: June 3 to June 28 and July 8 to Aug. 3.

The Boys and Girls Club will be closed July 1-5.

For more information, call Ashley Oosterman at (479) 524-4174.