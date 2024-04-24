Charlene Griffith





Charlene Marie Griffith (Pritchett), 70, of Westville, Okla., passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024. She was born in Santa Clarita, Calif., to Robert and Shirley Hastings.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Sharon Settles and Gaylene Jones.

Charlene is survived by her husband, James Pritchett; children, Joey Vaughn and wife Johni, Lauri Vaughn and Tara Pedraza and husband Jose Pedraza; grandchildren, Derek Vaughn, Whitney Vaughn, Morgan Vaughn, River Vaughn, Kasey Law, Stormy Cooper, Sebastian Pedraza, Jasten and Jose Pedraza, Alondra Pedraza and Fabian Pedraza; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie Poole and husband Lane Poole; and best friend, Carolyn Gardenhire.

Charlene was of the Catholic faith. She was a wonderful mother in her finest role and nana. She created many magical memories. Charlene loved coffee, talking, music and dancing. Her wit and sense of humor would always put a smile on your face. Love for her family and friends was of utmost importance.

