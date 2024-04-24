Community digest

Iddy Biddy baseball/softball

Iddy Biddy baseball and softball will be from April 27 to May 18 at the La-Z-Boy Sports Complex, 901 N. Lincoln St. The fee is $35 per child, which includes a T-shirt, ball and glove. Times are: 10 to 11:30 a.m. for 3-year-old boys, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 4-year-old boys and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for 3 and 4-year-old girls.

To register and pay the fee, visit https://tinyurl.com/msnb9skv.

Girls' Night Out on May 16

Beautiful Lives, 103 N. Mount Olive St., will host Let's Par-Tea Girls Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. May 16. There will be after-hours shopping, a variety of local pop-up vendors, an exclusive garden party-inspired collection and tea.

Main Event on May 10

Main Street Siloam Springs will host its annual Main Event at 6 p.m. May 10 at 100-1 E. Alpine St. The theme is Alpine Street Soiree.

A street dinner will be offered and happy hour will be held in the beer garden of Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. Pork Belly Roberts will provide food.

A single ticket that comes with a single drink ticket and dinner costs $45. Couples tickets are $80. Couples tickets come with two drink tickets and dinner for two.

Tickets may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3bv4a33n. For more information, email [email protected].

Library spring sale

The Siloam Springs Public Library Bookstore's spring sale will run through April 27. The sale includes the bookstore's entire stock of books, DVDs, and CDs.

The Bookstore, located in the library at 205 E. Jefferson St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It is operated by Friends of the Library volunteers to benefit the library, especially the children's programming.

Siloam Springs Chess Club

The Siloam Springs Chess Club meets at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St., at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. All levels of players are invited. A retired teacher will give free chess lessons to anyone who wishes to learn the game or improve.

Cooking, healthy eating class series

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will host a cooking and healthy eating class series from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 15, 22, and 29 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

The series is for adults raising children or teens on a budget. People who qualify for SNAP, WIC, the free school lunch program or other assistance are eligible for the class.

To register, call (501) 650-6584 or email [email protected].

Outdoor Farmers Market

The Outdoor Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon from May 4 to Oct. 12 at Memorial Park, 311 S. Mount Olive St.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5a6fb7kk. Apply to be a vendor apply at https://tinyurl.com/4ddc3a66.

Pickle Ball Club

The Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the John Brown University Walton Lifetime Health Complex, 1237 W. Valley Drive. The court is reserved until noon. All skill levels are invited to play.

For more information, contact Allison Bellomy at (832) 978-2748 or at [email protected].

Coat drive ongoing

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. Coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs, Okla.; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997, U.S. 412 East.

For more information, call (918) 422-5811.

Siloam Springs Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees.

For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital Auxiliary

The Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC and labor and delivery department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week.

Visit the hospital front desk for an application or for more information, call (479) 957-5032.

Meals on Wheels

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The thrift store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page. Search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion bingo at the American Legion Community Hall, 110 N. Mt. Olive St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m. followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department seeks feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey to allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the city's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided.

For more information, call (479) 524-4009.

Kind at Heart Ministries

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes safe and accessible with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available.

For more information, call (479) 373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the Siloam Springs animal shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St. Donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses also are needed at the shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter.

For more information, call (479) 238-3612.