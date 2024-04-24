JBU tennis team finishes regular season with pair of wins

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Aided by a pair of runaway wins over Baker (Kan.), 7-0, and Grand View (Iowa), 6-1, the John Brown University men's tennis team finished its final weekend of regular-season action with a pair of wins in three chances at the Lawrence Sports Pavilion and the Northland Racquet Club on April 5-6 to compile a 10-7 record.

At the top flight, senior Hudson Dick and sophomore Spencer Keeter needed an 8-6 tiebreak win to get John Brown going in doubles play against Baker before senior Carson Thoma and sophomore Mason Cary ousted Kyler Kosanke and Jack Forrest, 7-5, at the three to hand JBU the doubles point.

Freshman Negad Ezzat clinched the match for the Golden Eagles at the second singles flight, outlasting Corvin Christ 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 in comeback fashion to continue the JBU lead at 4-0. Thoma extended the Blue and Gold lead to 6-0 at the four with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Fabian Martinez.

In the 6-1 setback to Missouri Valley on April 5, John Brown fell 6-1, with Hudson Dick improving to 14-1 at the top flight after a 6-0, 6-2 win over Sergio Martinez.

The weekend finale included another lopsided Golden Eagle win over Grand View, with Dick and Keeter using a sweeping 6-0 win over Dylan Ramsay and Enzo Naveda Canessa to clinch the doubles point and a 1-0 Golden Eagle advantage.

Moving to 15-1 on the year, Hudson Dick then used a 6-2, 6-0 win over Dylan Ramsey to clinch the match in favor of JBU. The Vikings then scored their lone point of the match, but John Brown finished the weekend with a pair of wins. Freshman Brady Dick won his third 6-0, 6-0 decision of the season, this time over Zachary Wallace at the four, before Thoma outlasted Abbot Haner in the third-set tiebreak, 11-9, at the three after 2-6, 6-4 scores.

The Golden Eagles return to action today when JBU plays in the quarterfinal round of the Unaffiliated Group Regional Championships at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis.