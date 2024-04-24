JBU tennis team finishes regular season with pair of wins

April 24, 2024 at 7:40 a.m.

by Staff reports

Photograph courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University tennis player Carson Thoma is part of the Golden Eagle squad that won two of three matches at the Lawrence Sports Pavilion and the Northland Racquet Club in Lawrence, Kan., on April 5-6.
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Aided by a pair of runaway wins over Baker (Kan.), 7-0, and Grand View (Iowa), 6-1, the John Brown University men's tennis team finished its final weekend of regular-season action with a pair of wins in three chances at the Lawrence Sports Pavilion and the Northland Racquet Club on April 5-6 to compile a 10-7 record.

At the top flight, senior Hudson Dick and sophomore Spencer Keeter needed an 8-6 tiebreak win to get John Brown going in doubles play against Baker before senior Carson Thoma and sophomore Mason Cary ousted Kyler Kosanke and Jack Forrest, 7-5, at the three to hand JBU the doubles point.

Freshman Negad Ezzat clinched the match for the Golden Eagles at the second singles flight, outlasting Corvin Christ 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 in comeback fashion to continue the JBU lead at 4-0. Thoma extended the Blue and Gold lead to 6-0 at the four with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Fabian Martinez.

In the 6-1 setback to Missouri Valley on April 5, John Brown fell 6-1, with Hudson Dick improving to 14-1 at the top flight after a 6-0, 6-2 win over Sergio Martinez.

The weekend finale included another lopsided Golden Eagle win over Grand View, with Dick and Keeter using a sweeping 6-0 win over Dylan Ramsay and Enzo Naveda Canessa to clinch the doubles point and a 1-0 Golden Eagle advantage.

Moving to 15-1 on the year, Hudson Dick then used a 6-2, 6-0 win over Dylan Ramsey to clinch the match in favor of JBU. The Vikings then scored their lone point of the match, but John Brown finished the weekend with a pair of wins. Freshman Brady Dick won his third 6-0, 6-0 decision of the season, this time over Zachary Wallace at the four, before Thoma outlasted Abbot Haner in the third-set tiebreak, 11-9, at the three after 2-6, 6-4 scores.

The Golden Eagles return to action today when JBU plays in the quarterfinal round of the Unaffiliated Group Regional Championships at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis.