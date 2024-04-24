John Brown University hosts NWA Student Essay Competition winners

John Brown University's Department of Political Science hosted a reception at Simmons Great Hall on April 17 for the NWA Student Essay competition winners.

This is the first year JBU held the competition, said Dr. Daniel Bennett, department chair.

The competition came about when the university applied for a National Political Science Honor Society for Community Engagement grant, Bennett said. The university received $350, Bennett, said.

The competition is something Bennett might try to do every presidential election year, he said. Students had to focus their essay around a prompt, Bennett said.

The prompt was: "In the context of an increasingly politically polarized environment what are some reasons for optimism, especially for young Americans, to remain active and engaged in the political process," Bennett said.

"It's really easy for folks to become disengaged or disillusioned with the political process," Bennett said. "So we asked the authors to talk about ways in which, especially young Americans like these folks, can stay engaged in the political process and hopefully make their communities better."

The winner was Ava Sedlacek, a junior at Bentonville High School.

Honorable mentions went to Jonathan Aby, a sophomore from Bentonville High School, and Sophie Calvi, a Bentonville West High School senior, Bennett said.

Sedlacek and Aby were at the reception and had the chance to read their essays. Calvi did not attend.

Aby's essay was about the political and cultural polarization in American society, which he called a threat to democracy.

"Division between the two parties is becoming vast and leaving the nation in a state of turmoil and confusion," Aby said in his essay. "Disagreement is not division. We can disagree on certain issues but still be united as a country working together to make our nation a better place."

In her essay, Sedlacek discussed how polarization has plagued the United States and how political and cultural polarization deepens ideological separations and destroys the fundamental principles of government, she said.

"It becomes increasingly clear that fostering a culture of mutual respect and understanding is essential to preserving democratic norms and promoting civic engagement," Sedlacek said in her essay. "Mindsets cause the vast majorities of Americans to adopt a belief that they must adore their own party and loathe the others that oppose them."

Sedlacek won $100 and JBU merchandise. Aby won $50.

Writing the essay helped shape his views on politics, Aby said.

"I know that being too extreme sometimes isn't the way to go," Aby said. "I have a better view on politics and how we should shape our beliefs."

Writing the essay shed light on how things are in modern politics, Sedlacek said.

"I knew there was definitely conflict in our politics already," Sedlacek said. "But I didn't realize how much of an extent they had been polarized."