McDonald’s Relays results

Siloam Springs results from the McDonald's Relays held in Fort Smith on April 18.

Boys' 100-meter finals

29: Cole Pittman, 12.55.

Boys' 200-meter finals

24: Mikey McKinley, 25.46.

25: Jadon Gill, 25.48.

Boys' 400-meter finals

19: Eli Hargett, 56.94.

24: Jakin Matchell, 59.38.

Boys' 800-meter finals

7: Chance Cunningham, 2:01.75.

12: Nathan Hawbaker, 2:05.92.

34: Sebastian Romero, 2:24.79.

Boys' 1,600-meter finals

14: Nathan Hawbaker, 4:39.84.

40: Sebastian Romero, 5:11.56.

43: Blake Kuykendall, 5:19.57.

Boys' 3,200-meter finals

14: Corbett Stephenson, 10:30.06.

34: Zane Pickering, 12:08.12.

Boys' 110-meter finals

13: Mikey McKinley, 17.65.

Boys' 4x400 meter relay finals

8: Siloam Springs, 3:42.87.

Boys' 4x800 meter relay finals

1: Siloam Springs, 8:16.87.

Boys' long jump finals

4: Silas Tugwell, 21-06.50.

Boys' triple jump finals

9: Silas Tugwell, 38-11.00.

12: Mikey McKinley, 38-04.25

Boys' discus finals

13: Francisco Suarez, 110-08.00.

Girls' 100-meter dash

14: Addison Harris, 13.63.

15: Taven Peck, 13.69.

Girls' 200-meter finals

10: Addison Harris, 27.99.

Girls' 800-meter finals

30: Avery Carter, 2:54.79.

Girls' 1,600-meter finals

26: Avery Carter, 6:37.77.

27: Lillian Wilkie, 6:37.84.

Girls' 100-meter hurdles finals

6: Jeri Roy, 16.96.

Girls' 300-meter hurdles finals

5: Addison Harris, 48.31.

Girls' high jump finals

6: Norah Perkins, 4-10.00.

7: Addison Harris, 4-10.00.

Girls' long jump finals

8: Taven Peck, 16-01.00.

Girls' triple jump finals

5: Jeri Roy, 35-03.00.

13: Taven Peck, 30-07.50.

Girls' discus finals

3: Reese Sutulovich, 101-02.00.

7: Hailey Janes, 86-00.00.

Girls' shot put finals

2: Madelyn Mehlburger, 33-08.00.

5: Reese Sutulovich, 32-02.00.