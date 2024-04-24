RELIGION: Tool time

It's really windy in Northwest Arkansas. It makes total sense to me now, considering that we are so close to Oklahoma. The song rings true, "Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain."

I got used to those dry, still nights in Georgia. Here in Arkansas in the spring, if you are a runner and are running south or southwest it's almost a fool's errand. The wind can become a real pace killer.

A couple of weeks ago, we had a mighty windstorm blow in one night. It blew over a tree in our backyard. The tree wasn't huge but it was big enough to cover a decent sized portion of our backyard. I let it lie there for a while unsure of what to do. After assessing the situation for about a week, and trying to decide the best way to deal with it, I finally decided I just needed to bite the bullet and cut it up myself. After doing some exhausting mental math from the back deck, I deduced my handsaw would be adequate to get the job done.

I was wrong. I'm man enough to admit that -- let the record show. After an extended amount of time, Samantha came out onto the deck and asked, "What's taking so long?"

Her question was valid. It was taking far longer than I needed it to -- and much longer than I wanted. I might as well have used a butter knife to cut down a Redwood. I was just too stubborn to use anything else.

You may be asking yourself, "Why didn't you just borrow someone's chainsaw?" The answer to that is simple -- I didn't need to borrow a chainsaw, I own one. The problem was, however, it was buried in a box from our move and I didn't want to take the time to uncover it or look for it. It hadn't been used in a while, so I was unsure it would even start. My guess is that it would need gas and oil -- both of which I would have to go purchase.

Finally, after swallowing my pride and bandaging my ego, I relented and dug through the boxes until I found my chainsaw. I dusted it off and checked to see if it would even start ... and it did. I headed out to the backyard to face this "monster" of a tree. It took me about 3 minutes to finish the job. As I cut, I was reminded of my stubbornness. I was also reminded of its power. Next time a tree falls, I'm using a chainsaw.

Christian, next time you face a seemingly impossible situation don't use a handsaw be reminded of His power and go straight to Him. There are many times our stubbornness gets in the way of going directly to the one who will unleash His mighty power in our situations -- but we just feel like we know what's best, or that we have the situation well under control -- until we don't.

Psalm 18:32 says, "God arms me with strength, and he makes my way perfect." It's comforting to know that even in my stubbornness or weakness, I have all the power I need in Him. His ways are perfect, ours ... not so much. But that's what grace is for.

Listen to "There Is Power" by Lincoln Brewster

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.