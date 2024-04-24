Siloam Springs Animal Shelter waves adoption fees

The Siloam Springs Animal Shelter will host a "Clear the Shelter" event.

There will be no adoption fees for approved applications for cats and dogs. The event runs until 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a city news release.

"We are excited to offer this opportunity for our community to welcome these wonderful animals into their homes without the barrier of adoption fees," says James Harris, Community Services manager. "Our goal is to find the perfect match for each pet, ensuring they find the forever families they've been waiting for."

The initiative is made possible through the support of Tailwaggers NWA, a local organization passionate about animal welfare, according to the release.

Learn more at siloamsprings.com/150/Adoption.