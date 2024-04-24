Siloam Springs School District holds Community Night at the Park

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chrisie Smith (left) waits as Lindsey Taylor and Whitney Unser talk at Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chrisie Smith (left) waits as Lindsey Taylor and Whitney Unser talk at Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A crowd gathers to purchase tickets for the baseball game between the Siloam Springs Panthers and the Northwest Arkansas Hornets on Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A crowd gathers to purchase tickets for the baseball game between the Siloam Springs Panthers and the Northwest Arkansas Hornets on Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs athletic trainer Brian Nitz (center) is shown with the Siloam Springs Panthers before the start of their game against the Northwest Arkansas Hornets at Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs athletic trainer Brian Nitz (center) is shown with the Siloam Springs Panthers before the start of their game against the Northwest Arkansas Hornets at Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A crowd gathers to purchase tickets for the baseball game between the Siloam Springs Panthers and the Northwest Arkansas Hornets on Community Night at the Park on April 18 (See related coverage on B1).

