Springtime

Spring is here. The birds are singing. The bees are buzzing. And cute little animals are becoming more active, searching out sources of food and water so they can slake their thirsts and sate their appetites. And that last item drives my wife crazy.

You see, when spring arrives, Tammy moves her plants from inside the house to the deck out back. At the same time, she puts out hummingbird feeders in preparation for the arrival of the little creatures from wherever it is they go during the winter. (Cancun, I think.)

There's just one problem: the local raccoons seem to think that when Tammy does that, she's ringing the dinner bell. The nocturnal omnivores dig through the plants looking for succulent grub worms then finish off the meals with the sweet libation they find in the feeders.

And the next morning my better half will find the deck strewn with uprooted plants and dirt, and feeders lying on the ground sometimes quite some distance away from the deck. And when she makes that discovery, she flies into what I would describe as a murderous rage. Which is not healthy for any critters who might still be hanging around.

Warning! Do not continue reading if you are an animal lover.

Tammy owns a .22 caliber Ruger pistol. And her skill with the weapon is legendary. When we go to the range, she routinely puts her groupings in small, neat circular patterns on the paper targets downrange. I feel fortunate if my groupings are all in the same area code.

A while back she saw a squirrel messing with her plants on the deck. She went out and stamped her foot and yelled at the rodent in an attempt to get him to leave the vicinity, but he just jumped onto a nearby branch and -- she claims -- laughed at her and dared her come get him.

So she went and got her Ruger. When he saw her return the squirrel took off up the tree. Tammy fired one round, and the projectile ... ahem ... well let's just say it entered the squirrel's exit door and exited his entry door. And he was pretty much done messing with Tammy's plants after that.

(Full disclosure here: this was during squirrel season, and Tammy has a hunting license, so...)

Another time Tammy was fishing at a pond in LA – lower Arkansas – when a very large water moccasin started swimming toward her to say hello. Tammy didn't feel the need to be friendly so she took her trusty Ruger, fired one round and hit the reptile square on top of its ugly head.

I report. You decide.

Anyway, I have convinced Tammy to put away her Ruger when the critters come calling, and now we catch them in live traps that don't injure them. They are then transported to a certain nearby forest where they are released into the wild where there is plenty of food, water, and, well, other critters. In fact, after the trauma of being trapped and transported, they probably think they have died and gone to critter heaven.

But at least they haven't had the misfortune of facing an angry wife.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].