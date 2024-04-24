SSHS softball vs. Russellville

April 24, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Marc Hayot

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Aspeyn Downing prepares to cross home plate after hitting a homerun against Russellville on April 16.
Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Aspeyn Downing prepares to cross home plate after hitting a homerun against Russellville on April 16.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Aspeyn Downing prepares to cross home plate after hitting a home run against Russellville on April 16.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Aspeyn Downing prepares to cross home plate after hitting a home run against Russellville on April 16.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs Coach Emily Grace Ruggeri talks tactics with her team during a game against Russellville on April 16.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs Coach Emily Grace Ruggeri talks tactics with her team during a game against Russellville on April 16.

  photo  Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs Coach Emily Grace Ruggeri talks tactics with her team during a game against Russellville on April 16.
  