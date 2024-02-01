Johnny Alfrey





Johnny Lee Alfrey, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He was born in Siloam Springs on April 27, 1946, to Clyde and Ima Alfrey.

He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Robert "Bob" Alfrey; sister, Peggy Morris; and grandson, Dakota Alfrey.

He is survived by his three daughters, Christy Park of Gentry, Sharon Holland and husband Jed of Jay, and Brenda Burgess and husband Michael of Siloam Springs; grandchildren, Colton Alfrey and wife Kylie of Pierre, S.D., Brittney Park of Eugene, Ore., and Bronc and Autumn Burgess of Siloam Springs.

Johnny was a lifelong resident of Colcord. He attended and was a 1964 graduate of Colcord High School. He lived on and raised his three girls on the same family farm where he was raised. Johnny worked as a quality control tech at Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs for over 30 years before retiring in 2009. He had many friends and enjoyed his passion of riding his Goldwing motorcycle all over the country and visiting national parks, mountain ranges and many more natural wonders throughout the country. He enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends, and cuddles with his cat Missy were a favorite daily activity.

Johnny was a devoted, loving father. He was a man of few words but was loved by all and a true blessing to all who knew him. His character and integrity were something we should all strive for. Johnny accepted Jesus into his heart as a young adult and was baptized in 2011. He was a man of strong Christian beliefs and was excited to go on to his eternal home. His bright light touched so many, and he will be dearly missed.

His funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Orchard View Church in Colcord. Johnny was buried at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.



