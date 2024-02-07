Education notebook

Sanford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Kerrig Kelly of Siloam Springs was named to Sanford University's Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

Harding University

SEARCY -- Anna Claire Lewis and Isaac Raymond of Siloam Springs were named to Harding University's Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Several Siloam Springs and Gentry residents were named to Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must also achieve at least a 4.00 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

The students are:

Matthew Reynolds of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's List.

David Yang of Gentry was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Anna Gatlin of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Abigail Hall of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Frankie Fullerton of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Hannah Hughes of Gentry was named to the Dean's List.

Trevon Rock of Gentry was named to the Dean's List.

Addison Andreas of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Cassie Riddick of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

William Israel of Gentry was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Kelsey Myers of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Irene Jarquin of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Zachary Krein of Gentry was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Bryson Yeager of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Connor Clayton of Siloam Springs was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List

Grace Price of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Young-Su Lopez of Gentry was named to the Dean's List.

Henley Smith of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's List.

Maddilyn Ruiz of Gentry was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Aubrey Skopp of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Kacey Forsmann of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Dayse Castro of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Julia Jackson of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Aum Modi of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Jaykob De Lima of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

Allison Atkins of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's List.

Virginia Freeman of Gentry was named to the Dean's List.

Blaise Becan of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's List.

Stella Greenhill of Siloam Springs was named to the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

University of Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. -- Natalie Gumm and Claudia Manning of Siloam Springs were named to the University of Mississippi's Chancellor's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the fall 2023 Honor Roll list.

Gumm was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Manning was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.5-4.0.

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Siloam Springs resident Emma Vytlacil was placed on Missouri State University's Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

Students named to the list must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Abigail Thompson of Siloam Springs was named to Cedarville University's Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2023 semester.

The recognition requires a student to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Brayden Shirley of Siloam Springs is among the more than 100 cadets recognized for outstanding work during the fall 2023 semester.

The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Andrew Arrington of Siloam Springs was named to St. Olaf College's Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

The list is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence.

Harding University

SEARCY -- Kaelan Wiles of Siloam Springs graduated from Harding University during a commencement ceremony Dec. 16 where he received a Bachelor of Arts in history.

Wiles is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2023.

University of Alabama

Daniel Cooper of Siloam Springs was named to the University of Alabama President's List for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the list, students need to be enrolled full-time with an academic record of 4.0.

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY -- A Siloam Springs resident and three others from Gentry were named to the University of Central Arkansas' Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

Kylie E Garritty of Siloam Springs along with William C Babb, Carson L. Stell and Ashlyn S. Taylor of Gentry were all named to the list.

Kaya-Ann M Mason of Siloam Springs was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas.

To qualify to be named a Presidential Scholar in a given semester, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.