Siloam Springs Sanitation Department leases new vehicles

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chase Sprouse (left) of Arkansas Municipal Equipment is shown with father Ronnie Sprouse, Maintenance Superintendent Araminta Cripps, Director of Public Service Jason Davis and Solid Waste Superintendent Kevin Whaler in front of new sanitation vehicle leased by the city on Jan. 31 at the maintenance shop.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader One of the new 2024 Mack Terra Pro 40-Yard Front Load New Way raises its arms in a demonstration for city staff on Jan. 31 at the maintenance shop. The front-loading vehicle will pick up dumpsters and empty them into the back of the truck. Director of Public Service Jason Davis leased two of these vehicles for approximately $340,000 per vehicle.

