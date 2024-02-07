SSRH offers free classes for new, expecting parents

Welcoming a new baby into the world is a big step, and the educators at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital are here to help you along the way. In addition to our Childbirth Classes, we're now offering free Baby Boot Camp, infant CPR and safety and childbirth refresher classes at our hospital.

"Whether this is your first child, your second or third or more, we're here to help you and your family through the next chapter of your lives," SSRH Women's and Children's Unit Director Megan Bokina said. "From CPR and safety to a refresher class, we want you to feel prepared and ready when your little one arrives."

The Baby Boot Camp offers topics such as:

Finding a provider for baby.

What baby may look like at birth.

Baby behavior such as sleeping and crying patterns.

What to expect during a typical hospital stay including safety.

First medications given after birth, hearing screenings.

Cord care, bathing, diapering and tummy time.

Jaundice, immunizations.

Accident prevention and safety tips such as car seat and home safety.

Shaken baby syndrome.

At the CPR and infant safety class, topics include:

Car-seat safety.

Baby proofing your home.

Water safety.

Infant CPR.

"Our refresher class is a review of information that parents may have learned at their first prenatal class," said SSRH OB Navigator Kay Smith. "This can include comfort measures and childbirth to learning about adjusting to the addition of a new family member in your home."

The topics at the childbirth refresher class are:

Processing your previous birth(s) and a brief refresher of the labor/birth process.

Comfort measures and relaxation techniques.

Pain relief options including natural and medicated.

Postpartum care for parents and baby.

Postpartum recovery.

Adjusting to parenting and life with a larger family, including sibling transitions and adjustments.

"For those who have given birth more than five years ago, I would recommend the comprehensive childbirth class we offer," Smith said.

For more information or to register for a class, visit us online at NorthwestHealth.com/classes-events-programs or call Smith at (479) 215-3305.