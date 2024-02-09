Donna Pickle

Donna Macek Pickle, of Watts, passed away Feb. 6, 2024, after a long battle with COPD and pneumonia, and a short fight with Hodgkin lymphoma. Donna was born Dec. 1, 1950, to Otto and Ella Macek in Needville, Texas.

After graduating high school in Brazoria, Texas, Donna received a business administration degree from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas, and a business management degree from John Brown University.

Donna married David Pickle in Brazoria on Nov. 25, 1972, and in 1979, moved to Watts to help run and maintain the Pickles' Kamp Paddle Trails, a family-owned children's summer camp where Donna helped care for the horses and taught horseback riding. Donna also worked at DaySpring Cards, where she proofed and scheduled printing. With David, Donna was actively involved at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

Donna is survived by her husband, David Pickle; her niece, Shimona Slomowitz; and lots of Pickle in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Ella Macek; and her sisters, Helen Macek and Mary Beth Slomowitz.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Siloam Springs Creative Alliance, Odyssey of the Mind, P.O. Box 1069, Siloam Springs, AR 72761; or First Baptist Church Bus Fund, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.