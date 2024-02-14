Arrests and citations

Feb. 5

Anne Marie Carver, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ryan Anthony Callie, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kristian Blake Thompson, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 6

Pat Crafton Beeler, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Tiffany Leann Clark, 34, cited in connection with disorderly conduct -- disturbing the peace.

Kody Levi Willis Williams, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Nathaniel Webster, 30, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; false imprisonment second degree; interference with emergency communications first degree.

Thomas Clifford Takesthehorse, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 7

Michael Steven Fullerton Jr, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan Katherine Benningfield-McKnight, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Lynn Haynes, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jorge Alberto Dearing, 36, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Trenton Alexzander Johnson, 21, arrested in connection with fleeing; reckless driving; disregard traffic control device.

Kristopher Cody Ziemann, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property; financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud.

Feb. 8

Guy Martin Cronk, 66, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Anderson Butej Johnson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 9

Bryan Morales, 21, cited in connection with criminal/trespass/premises/vehicle.

Benjamin Jordan Alexande Cheek, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Manuel Patrick Camarillo, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence, financial identity fraud – non-financial identity fraud; fleeing; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Janis Lynn Dowler, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Adam Lee Compton, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaias Moralez, 45, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; terroristic threatening.

Feb. 10

Bobby Levon Dillon, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Lucas Dean Negelein, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Kendall G Morgan, 67, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Andrew Dennis Miller, 35, arrested in connection with probation violation; criminal contempt.