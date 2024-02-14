Colder weather and your heart

Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said, "Love keeps the cold out better than a cloak." While that is beautiful prose, it's not always easy for your heart to withstand the winter weather.

Studies have shown Americans are up to 30% more likely to have a heart attack in the winter. That may be because colder temperatures can profoundly affect our bodies, particularly our cardiovascular system.

Our blood vessels constrict when exposed to cooler temperatures, increasing blood pressure and straining the heart.

Cold weather also can trigger a release of stress hormones that can affect blood clotting and make us more prone to heart attacks and strokes. In the winter, the body has to work harder to maintain its core temperature, leading to an increased heart rate and oxygen demand.

While anyone can be affected, certain individuals may be more vulnerable. A study by the National Institutes of Health found that even healthy adults who exercise regularly can experience increased blood pressure when exposed to cold temperatures, adding stress to their cardiovascular system.

Age is also a significant factor, as men older than 45 and women 50 and older are at higher risk. Additionally, those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, pre-existing heart conditions and people who smoke can face increased risks. Other risk factors include excessive alcohol consumption, stress and a family history of heart disease.

However, you can do three big things right now to reduce your risk.

Eat well: It's common to indulge in rich, high-calorie foods when it's cold, but try to balance it with nutritious choices. Incorporate heart-healthy foods into your meals, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Consider portion sizes and avoid excessive sugar, processed food and alcohol intake.

Keep exercising: Even if it's too cold to go outside, you can find ways to stay active, such as yoga, dancing or even walking a few laps around your house to keep your heart pumping. A study by the National Institutes of Health found that even healthy adults who exercise regularly can experience increased blood pressure when exposed to cold temperatures, adding stress to their cardiovascular system.

Minimize stress: Stress increases inflammation, raising blood pressure and reducing "good" cholesterol. If you feel stressed, recharge through meditation, journaling, reading, getting plenty of sleep and engaging in your favorite hobbies.

Are you curious about your heart health and what factors put you at risk for heart disease? Take our Heart Health Assessment to find out more about your risks for heart disease by visiting https://bit.ly/NWH-Heart today.